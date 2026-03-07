Houthis prepare to support Iran and Hezbollah

Shafaq News- Middle East

Yemen’s Houthis (Ansarallah) are preparing to enter the conflict alongside Iran and Hezbollah, Israeli media outlets reported on Saturday, as hostilities between Tehran, Washington, and Tel Aviv intensify.

According to Channel 12, the group may launch missiles from Yemen toward Israel, with attacks expected to coincide with missile strikes from Iran and Hezbollah.

The situation escalated after joint US–Israeli strikes on Iranian sites on February 28, which reportedly killed Khamenei along with several commanders from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and the Iranian army. In response, Iran unleashed missile and drone attacks against Israeli and US military facilities across the region, including bases in Bahrain, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.