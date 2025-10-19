Baghdad blocks Roblox over child safety

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq has banned the popular online game Roblox, citing threats to children’s safety, social behavior, and family values.

In a statement on Sunday, the Iraqi Ministry of Communications explained that the move followed a Federal Supreme Court ruling and a detailed review showing that the game poses “security, social, and behavioral risks.” The findings indicated that Roblox allows unmonitored interactions that expose minors to exploitation or cyberblackmail, and contains “practices incompatible with Iraqi traditions.”

The ministry also identified fake websites impersonating Roblox platforms to steal personal data, noting that in-game purchases have added financial strain on families, while excessive playtime has driven digital addiction and social isolation among children.

Reaffirming its oversight role, the ministry pledged to continue monitoring electronic applications and games that “violate moral principles or endanger users,” in coordination with relevant authorities.

In August, Iraq’s Strategic Center for Human Rights urged a nationwide ban on Roblox, warning that it exposes children and teenagers to grave risks, including access to sexual content. The group cited global figures showing more than 85 million daily users—40 percent of them under the age of 13.

Psychologists in Iraq have likewise warned that excessive gaming and exposure to unsuitable content hinder children’s moral development, identifying digital dependency as a leading concern among mental health specialists.

