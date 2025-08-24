Iraq urged to ban Roblox over child risks

Shafaq News – Baghdad

The online game Roblox poses grave risks to children and teenagers, Iraq’s Strategic Center for Human Rights warned on Sunday, urging authorities to impose a nationwide ban.

Center Head Fadel al-Gharawi pointed out that Roblox draws more than 85 million daily users—40% under age 13—in a largely unregulated environment where minors are exposed to violent or sexual content and can be contacted by unknown adults.

Citing global research, he noted that nearly 65% of children aged 8 to 12 have interacted with strangers on platforms like Roblox and YouTube, with at least 24 child exploitation cases linked to Roblox in the US and Europe since 2018.

Al-Gharawi added that beyond content exposure, Roblox’s in-game currency “Robux” drives excessive spending, while prolonged gameplay fosters addictive behavior that undermines academic focus, social development, and mental health.

He emphasized that countries such as China, Qatar, and Kuwait have already banned the platform over similar threats to public values, behavior, and child safety, calling on Baghdad to launch a national child-protection framework.

The center’s head also urged awareness campaigns for parents and educators, stricter legislation, tighter monitoring of digital platforms, and collaboration with tech companies to create local tools that protect Iraqi children online.