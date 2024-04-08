ICRC report: impact of explosive remnants of war on children in Iraq

Shafaq News/ The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) discussed the significant risks and impacts of explosive remnants of war (ERW) on children in Iraq, citing statistics from UNICEF that over 519 children were killed or injured in Iraq between 2017-2022 due to explosive ordnance.

The report shared the stories of children like Shujaa, Fadhil, Sundus, and Hussein, who have been directly affected by ERW. It describes incidents where these children encountered unexploded remnants of war, resulting in severe injuries, including loss of limbs.

When tragedy struck, Shujaa and Fadhil, two young boys from Baghdad, were innocently playing near their home. While disposing of garbage in an empty lot, an unexploded remnant of war detonated, leaving them injured. While Shujaa’s injuries healed swiftly, Fadhil endured severe wounds to his legs, embarking on a long journey of recovery. The organization reported.

“In the war-torn province of Nineveh, Sundus’s life changed forever during the tumultuous years of conflict from 2014 to 2017. In an attempt to flee to safety with her family, she unknowingly stepped on a mine, losing both her legs in the ensuing explosion.”

Meanwhile, in Al-Diwaniyah, a young student named Hussein faced a similar fate. “While returning home from school, he encountered an unexploded remnant of war while he was playing near it. The explosion cost him his right leg and several fingers on his hand. Despite the adversity, Hussein’s resilience shone through as he embarked on the path to recovery and pursued his dreams with the support of his family.”

The report also underscores the ongoing challenges faced by Iraq, particularly with millions of internally displaced persons (IDPs) and returnees, as the presence of ERW continues to pose a threat to their safety and hinders the rebuilding process.

