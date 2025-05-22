Rwanga Foundation explores projects to support children in Iraq

Shafaq News/ The Rwanga Foundation, on Thursday, hosted a high-level delegation from Save the Children International in Iraq to discuss potential collaboration on child-focused programs across the Kurdistan Region and the broader country.

According to a statement by the Foundation, the meeting included the organization's Country Director Sarah Ghazi, Senior Child Protection Advisor Mohammad Mohsin, and Coordination and Cooperation Representative, Maher Mohammed.

The discussion focused on opportunities for joint initiatives aimed at enhancing services for children, with an emphasis on education, protection, and capacity building.

Rwanga, a non-governmental organization based in Erbil, has been active since September 2013 and operates across Iraq in four main sectors: education, youth, environment, and vulnerable communities.