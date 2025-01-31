German parliament debates Muslim Brotherhood ban

Shafaq News/ On Friday, the German Parliament's Interior Affairs Committee commenced deliberations over a proposed bill seeking to ban the Muslim Brotherhood (Jamāʿat al-Ikhwān al-Muslimīn) in Germany.

The bill, introduced by the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, is titled Ensuring Long-Term Internal Security: Prioritizing the Fight Against Crime, Terrorism, and Anti-Semitism. Following a general debate on Thursday, the parliamentary administration referred the proposal to the Interior Affairs Committee for further examination and the preparation of a report ahead of a parliamentary vote.

The legislation calls for a definitive ban on "Islamic and anti-Semitic organizations," while ensuring that any measures align with the rule of law. The Muslim Brotherhood and its affiliated entities are explicitly named as primary targets of the ban.

The AfD argued that concrete executive action is necessary, particularly against the German Muslim Community Association (DMG), the principal branch of the Brotherhood in Germany, along with its associated organizations. The bill further urges authorities to scrutinize mosque associations for "potential infiltration attempts by the Muslim Brotherhood," particularly regarding imam training programs, the promotion of Islamist ideologies, and foreign influence. It calls for immediate action to curb these risks.

Additionally, the bill seeks a reassessment of counter-extremism and counter-terrorism policies to ensure they reflect the "actual and statistically documented threats posed by politically motivated violent crimes." This realignment aims to enhance Germany’s broader strategy against radicalization.

The AfD, alongside the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), has been one of the most vocal proponents of stringent measures against political Islam and the Muslim Brotherhood in Germany. The party’s recently published 85-page election manifesto for the upcoming February 23 elections describes political Islam, in its "sometimes violent form," as the "greatest threat to Western Christian culture in Germany."

The AfD warns that ignoring these threats could jeopardize Germany’s liberal society, stating, "If the liberal Western society turns a blind eye to the dangers posed by political Islam, these dangers will not diminish but will instead threaten the very existence of liberalism itself… We will confront this."

The party also advocated for the systematic banning of Islamist organizations and mosque associations that meet the necessary legal criteria. Furthermore, the AfD proposed a legal prohibition on foreign funding for mosque construction and operations within Germany. The manifesto stipulated that "Imams preaching in Germany should be committed to our constitution, deliver sermons in German when possible, receive their training domestically, and possess a C1-level German language certificate from the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages."

Founded in Egypt in 1928 by Hassan al-Banna, the Muslim Brotherhood has grown into a prominent transnational Sunni Islamist organization. While originally focused on religious and social activities, it evolved into a political movement advocating for governance based on sharia law. Over time, the Brotherhood expanded its influence beyond Egypt, establishing itself as a significant political force in various Muslim-majority countries.

In Europe, the Brotherhood has developed an extensive network of NGOs, mosques, schools, and lobbying organizations since the 1950s. This network wields considerable influence over Muslim communities and European policymakers. Germany, in particular, has reported substantial Brotherhood activity, raising concerns about the organization's penetration into institutions such as universities and other public sectors.