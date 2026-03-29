UAE denounces drone strike on President Barzani residence

Shafaq News- Erbil

United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Sunday condemned the drone attack that targeted the residence of Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani in Duhok, calling for swift accountability.

A statement from the Kurdish Presidency noted that Al Nahyan held a phone call with Barzani, during which he reaffirmed the UAE’s support for Iraq and the Kurdistan Region in maintaining security and stability.

Barzani, in turn, commended Abu Dhabi’s continued support.

سەرۆک نێچیرڤان بارزانی پەیوەندییەکی تەلەفۆنیی لە سەرۆکی ئیماراتەوە پێگەیشتhttps://t.co/stZeYB7AWG pic.twitter.com/Clja0vK8D3 — Kurdistan Region Presidency (@KurdistanRegion) March 29, 2026

The strike, which Barzani previously described as a “very dangerous escalation for Iraq,” drew widespread condemnation from Iraqi political forces, as well as regional and international figures. Earlier today, Iraq's Kataib Sayyid Al-Shuhada denounced the attack, calling it an unacceptable act that runs counter to the conduct of resistance armed factions.