Macron denounces drone strike on President Barzani residence

Shafaq News- Erbil

French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday condemned the drone attack that targeted the residence of Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani in Duhok, calling for swift accountability.

A statement from the Kurdish Presidency noted that Macron held a phone call with Barzani, during which he reaffirmed France’s support for Iraq and the Kurdistan Region. He also extended condolences to the families of the Peshmerga fighters killed in an Iranian missile strike on March 24, while wishing a swift recovery for those wounded.

سەرۆک نێچیرڤان بارزانی پەیوەندییەکی تەلەفۆنیی لە سەرۆک ماکرۆنەوە پێگەیشتhttps://t.co/owoLryDoAS pic.twitter.com/zBTa2akQXH — Kurdistan Region Presidency (@KurdistanRegion) March 28, 2026

Barzani, in turn, commended Paris’ international stance in support of Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.

Earlier today, a security source told Shafaq News that several explosive-laden drones targeted Duhok, with one striking and triggering an explosion and fire. Other drones were intercepted and brought down before reaching their targets. No party has claimed responsibility so far.