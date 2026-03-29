Nouri al-Maliki condemns attacks on President Barzani's residence

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Head of the State of Law Coalition Nouri al-Maliki on Sunday condemned attacks targeting the homes of Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani and Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani, warning that such acts undermine Iraq’s security and stability.

In a post on X, al-Maliki said the targeting of leaders’ residences in the Kurdistan Region goes beyond individuals and threatens the country’s overall stability and national unity, stressing that Iraq “urgently needs to strengthen cohesion and solidarity among its people and reject all forms of violence.”

ما حصل من تجاوزات في إقليم كردستان، واستهداف بيوت قادة الإقليم، السادة مسعود بارزاني ونيجرفان بارزاني، هو عمل مرفوض ومدان من أي جهة كانت، هذه الأفعال لا تستهدف أشخاصاً بعينهم فحسب، بل تمس أمن واستقرار العراق ككل، وتسهم في إضعاف الوحدة الوطنية.إننا اليوم بأمسّ الحاجة إلى تعزيز… — Nouri Al-Maliki (@nourialmalikiiq) March 29, 2026

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