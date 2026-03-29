Nouri al-Maliki condemns attacks on President Barzani's residence

Nouri al-Maliki condemns attacks on President Barzani's residence
2026-03-29T08:54:18+00:00

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Head of the State of Law Coalition Nouri al-Maliki on Sunday condemned attacks targeting the homes of Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani and Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani, warning that such acts undermine Iraq’s security and stability.

In a post on X, al-Maliki said the targeting of leaders’ residences in the Kurdistan Region goes beyond individuals and threatens the country’s overall stability and national unity, stressing that Iraq “urgently needs to strengthen cohesion and solidarity among its people and reject all forms of violence.”

Read more: Drone attack on Nechirvan Barzani: A message at the peacemaker’s door

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