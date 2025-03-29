Leader Masoud Barzani extends Eid al-Fitr wishes, honors Peshmerga

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani extended Eid al-Fitr greetings to Muslims worldwide, with a special tribute to the families of Peshmerga martyrs.

In his message, Barzani congratulated Muslims in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, hoping the holiday would bring “happiness, prosperity, and safety,” while calling for peace and stability globally.

Meanwhile, Kurdish President Nechirvan Barzani conveyed Eid wishes, emphasizing the need for unity between Iraq and Iraqi Kurdistan.

The Kurdistan Region’s Ministry of Endowments declared earlier that Eid would begin on Sunday, March 30. The Kurdistan Regional Government announced a public holiday from March 29 to April 5, with government offices set to reopen on April 6.