President Barzani's Eid al-Fitr message: Unity for Iraq, Kurdistan

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani extended Eid al-Fitr greetings, calling for unity and cooperation across Iraq and Iraqi Kurdistan.

In a statement, Barzani congratulated Muslims in Kurdistan, Iraq, and abroad, paying special tribute to the families of martyrs and wishing citizens a peaceful holiday. He described the occasion as an opportunity to reaffirm values of “reconciliation, forgiveness, peace, and humanity,” urging renewed commitment to shared values.

The Kurdish President also hoped for better living conditions and stronger national unity, emphasizing the need for collective action to serve the public good.

Hatina cejna pîroz a Remezanê li hemû misilmanan li Kurdistanê, herwiha li Iraq û cîhanê, bi taybetî jî li malbat û kesûkarên serbilind ên şehîdan pîroz be. Hêvîdar im ku her kes cejn û bêhnvedaneke aram û tena û tije bextewarî derbas bikin û bi xêr û xweşî ji bo hemû aliyan… — Nechirvan Barzani (@IKRPresident) March 29, 2025

The Kurdistan Region’s Ministry of Endowments declared earlier that Eid would begin on Sunday, March 30. The Kurdistan Regional Government announced a public holiday from March 29 to April 5, with government offices set to reopen on April 6.