Iraqis to mark Eid al-Fitr on different days

Shafaq News/ Iraqis will observe Eid al-Fitr on different days this year as religious authorities have issued conflicting announcements on the end of Ramadan.

The Kurdistan Region’s Ministry of Endowments declared that Eid would begin on Sunday, March 30. The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) announced a public holiday from March 29 to April 5, with government offices set to reopen on April 6.

Meanwhile, Iraq’s Sunni Endowment stated that Ramadan will be completed as a full 30-day month, making Monday, March 31, the first day of Eid.

As of now, Iraq’s top Shiite religious authority, Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, has not issued a statement on the date of Eid.

The differing announcements are due to ongoing variations in moon sighting methods and religious interpretations.