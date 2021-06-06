Report

Masoud Barzani contacts the families of the Peshmerga forces' victims

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-06-06T16:27:00+0000
Masoud Barzani contacts the families of the Peshmerga forces' victims

Shafaq News/ The Kurdish leader and head of the Kurdistan Democratic Party, Masoud Barzani, contacted the families of the Peshmerga forces' victims who the Kurdistan Workers' Party attacked.

During the phone call, Barzani stressed, "those who committed murdered the Peshmerga fighters will be punished", according to a statement issued by Barzani's headquarters.

Furthermore, Barzani wished a speedy recovery for the wounded.

Yesterday, Saturday, the Ministry of Peshmerga announced that the Kurdistan Workers Party targeted the Peshmerga forces in Mount Matin in Duhok Governorate.

