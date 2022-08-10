Shoresh Ismail briefs Masoud Barzani on a Peshmerga delegation visit to US, UK

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan's Minister of the Peshmerga Affairs, Shoresh Ismail, briefed the Kurdish leader, Masoud Barzani, on the outcomes of a recent collaboration with the United States and the United Kingdom, an official readout by the Barzani headquarters said on Wednesday.

According to the readout, Ismail shared with Barzani the outcomes of the visits a delegation from the Peshmerga Ministry made to Washington and London, and the meetings it held with senior military officers in both countries.

The former president of the Kurdistan region said he upholds the reforms in the ministry, offering a set of recommendations that might aid the ministry achieve this quest.

On July 24, Ismail headed a high-level delegation from the Peshmerga ministry on a visit to the United States and the United Kingdom.

The delegation held a series of meetings with senior military and security officers there, a statement by the Ministry said.