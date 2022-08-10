Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Shoresh Ismail briefs Masoud Barzani on a Peshmerga delegation visit to US, UK

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-08-10T15:38:02+0000
Shoresh Ismail briefs Masoud Barzani on a Peshmerga delegation visit to US, UK

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan's Minister of the Peshmerga Affairs, Shoresh Ismail, briefed the Kurdish leader, Masoud Barzani, on the outcomes of a recent collaboration with the United States and the United Kingdom, an official readout by the Barzani headquarters said on Wednesday.

According to the readout, Ismail shared with Barzani the outcomes of the visits a delegation from the Peshmerga Ministry made to Washington and London, and the meetings it held with senior military officers in both countries.

The former president of the Kurdistan region said he upholds the reforms in the ministry, offering a set of recommendations that might aid the ministry achieve this quest.

On July 24, Ismail headed a high-level delegation from the Peshmerga ministry on a visit to the United States and the United Kingdom.

The delegation held a series of meetings with senior military and security officers there, a statement by the Ministry said.

related

Masoud Barzani contacts the families of the Peshmerga forces' victims

Date: 2021-06-06 16:27:00
Masoud Barzani contacts the families of the Peshmerga forces' victims

Masoud Barzani mourning Shaways: a loyal Peshmerga and a dear friend

Date: 2021-02-15 09:33:48
Masoud Barzani mourning Shaways: a loyal Peshmerga and a dear friend

New details about the Peshmerga incident in Sidekan

Date: 2020-08-14 15:19:08
New details about the Peshmerga incident in Sidekan

High-level Peshmerga delegation arrives in Baghdad

Date: 2022-06-23 09:12:34
High-level Peshmerga delegation arrives in Baghdad

Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani condemns the Sadr city attack

Date: 2021-07-20 09:20:27
Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani condemns the Sadr city attack

Leader Barzani congratulates Muslims on the Islamic new year

Date: 2022-07-29 19:42:15
Leader Barzani congratulates Muslims on the Islamic new year

The Ministry of Peshmerga comments on the Erbil airport attack

Date: 2021-04-16 12:59:01
The Ministry of Peshmerga comments on the Erbil airport attack

Ministry of Peshmerga clarifies the rockets fell outside the Peshmerga locations

Date: 2022-01-07 20:16:24
Ministry of Peshmerga clarifies the rockets fell outside the Peshmerga locations