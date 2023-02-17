KDP leader, Kurdistan's President mourn the death of Hamid Efendi

Shafaq News/ President Nechirvan Barzani and Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani mourned the death of the Kurdistan region's former Peshmerga minister, Hamid Efendi, who passed away on Friday.

"It is with great sadness that I have received the news of Hamid Efendi's death: the veteran fighter, politician, and Peshmerga Minister in the fourth cabinet," said the president in a statement, "I am very saddened by the death of Peshmerga and brave commander Hamid Efendi."

"The late Hamid Efendi, as a skilled cadre and a brave Peshmerga, played an important role in the September Revolution led by the immortal Barzani," the statement added, "he was exhibited enormous endurance during the revolution's setback and was a trustee by the late Idris Barzani and President Massoud Barzani," he added, "during the interim leadership of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the eruption of the May Revolution, he played an important role in both the Peshmerga and political struggle. He carried huge responsibilities in all areas of the revolution with the utmost competence."

"Mr. Hamid Efendi played an important role in the 1991 uprising and its achievements. He also played a key role in the fourth cabinet of the Kurdistan Regional Government as the Minister of Peshmerga. Despite his age, he participated in the fight against ISIS," he stated.

A statement issued by the Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani said, "Hamid Efendi devoted his life to the legitimate cause of his people and was a loyal fighter in the Peshmerga for Barzani's approach and Kurdish nationalism."

Barzani explained, "the death of Hamid Efendi is a great loss for all of us. Kurdistan has lost a heroic fighter in the Peshmerga, and I have lost a brother, friend, comrade-in-arms, and dear comrade."

Barzani added, "I extend my condolences to ourselves, to the leadership, cadres, members, and supporters of the Kurdistan Democratic Party, comrades, friends, and the family of the late Hamid Efendi. I ask God to dwell him in his spacious gardens and to inspire patience and solace to all."