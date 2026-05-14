First round of Trump-Xi talks ends without mention of Iran

Shafaq News- Beijing

The opening bilateral session of the two-day summit between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping ended in Beijing on Thursday after around two hours of closed-door talks, with no major announcements, Chinese state media reported.

Trump, on his first visit to China since 2017, received a full state welcome featuring a military honor guard, a cannon salute, and crowds of children waving Chinese and American flags.

In his opening remarks, Xi told Trump that “China and the United States both stand to gain from cooperation and lose from confrontation,” while Trump praised the leaders’ “fantastic relationship,” described Xi as a great leader, and predicted ties “will be better than ever before.”

According to Chinese state outlets, Xi identified Taiwan as the most important issue in US-China relations and warned that mishandling it could trigger conflict and create an “extremely dangerous situation.” The warning comes as Washington weighs a pending $14 billion arms package for Taiwan. Trump has yet to formally approve the package despite congressional clearance, while Beijing has repeatedly opposed the sale.

Trade: Cautious Progress, No Deal Yet

Xi said economic and trade teams meeting in South Korea on Wednesday had reached an “overall balanced and positive outcome,” presenting the talks as groundwork for the leaders’ summit. The meeting, which included US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, was meant to bring an extension to the trade truce reached during the October 2025 Busan summit, which expires in November.

The White House, meanwhile, has signaled that announcements could follow on potential Chinese purchases of US soybeans, beef, and aircraft, alongside the creation of a “Board of Trade” to manage commercial disputes. Still, neither side unveiled concrete deliverables by the close of Thursday’s session.

The Iran War: Loud Silence

The US-Israeli war on Iran —the issue that delayed the summit by six weeks from its original March date— remained absent from both leaders’ opening remarks even as the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, through which around 25% of the world’s oil passes, continues driving global energy prices to record highs.

According to US media, the Trump administration arrived in Beijing hoping China would pressure Tehran, although Trump downplayed the need for assistance before departing Washington. “I have a great relationship with President Xi… I don’t think we need any help with Iran.”

Read more: Force without a finish line: Iran is losing the war, the US is losing the endgame

A CEO-Heavy Delegation

Trump traveled with a large business delegation that included Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Apple CEO Tim Cook, Nvidia’s Jensen Huang, Boeing’s Kelly Ortberg, and Goldman Sachs’ David Solomon. Xi met the executives separately, telling them that “China’s door of opening up will only open wider and wider… US companies will have even broader prospects in China,” according to Xinhua.

Musk, for one, described the discussions as “wonderful,” adding that “many good things” had been accomplished.

Day Two Still Ahead

After the bilateral session, the two leaders traveled to the Temple of Heaven, a UNESCO World Heritage site, ahead of a state banquet scheduled for Thursday evening, and a second meeting is planned for Friday before Trump departs for Washington.

Trump’s approval ratings have suffered amid the Iran war, while US courts have curtailed his ability to impose tariffs unilaterally, narrowing the leverage he carried into Busan six months ago.

Ali Wyne, senior adviser at the International Crisis Group, noted that during Trump’s previous Beijing visit in 2017, China welcomed him with billions of dollars in purchase agreements. “This time around it’s the United States, unprompted, of its own volition, that is acknowledging” China’s equal status, Wyne compared, pointing to Trump’s renewed use of the “G2” framing.