Trump announces new round of US-China trade talks

Shafaq News/ On Friday, US President Donald Trump announced that top American officials will meet with Chinese representatives for a new round of trade talks in London on June 9.

Trump posted on Truth Social, that the US delegation will include Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, and US Trade Representative Ambassador Jamieson Greer. “The meeting should go very well,” he wrote.

The announcement followed a rare phone call between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, during which the two leaders addressed weeks of growing trade tensions, including disputes over critical mineral exports and tariff measures. Trump described the conversation as “very positive,” reaffirming plans for continued talks.

He had earlier acknowledged the challenges of securing a trade agreement with Chinese President Xi Jinping, calling the process “extremely difficult,” as fresh tariffs on Chinese metal imports came into force.

A fragile truce reached after the Geneva round in May, in which both countries agreed to temporarily lower tariffs—US duties dropped to 30% and China's to 10%—following earlier peaks of 145% and 125%, respectively. However, the temporary reductions are set to expire in early August. The US president recently accused Beijing of violating the pact, and US officials continue to cite delays in China’s approval of critical mineral exports as a sticking point.