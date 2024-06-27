Leader Masoud Barzani praises Kurdish election date announcement

Shafaq News/ Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani expressed gratitude to Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Wednesday evening for setting a new date for the Region's parliamentary elections.

Barzani stated on X, "On the occasion of setting the date for the Kurdistan Region’s parliamentary elections for its sixth term, I extend my thanks to the Presidency of the Region and support the conduct of free and fair elections without interference."

He added, "I hope that the political parties will act responsibly, taking into account the situation of the Kurdistan Region to ensure the success of the democratic process and to protect stability and coexistence."

On Wednesday, the Kurdistan Region Presidency announced that President Nechirvan Barzani had decided on October 20th as the date for the parliamentary elections.