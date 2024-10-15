Barzani: Attempts to overthrow the KDP will fail, just as stronger opponents have failed

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Democratic Party’s (KDP) leader Masoud Barzani affirmed, on Tuesday, that the Kurdistan Region has achieved great pride by reaching the stage of electing its governing system, considering this an immense victory and accomplishment.

In a speech delivered at a large election rally in Erbil, Barzani noted that elections were originally scheduled two years ago, but certain parties created obstacles to the process. These parties, he said, "eventually realized the necessity of holding elections that had been designed beforehand in an attempt to undermine the KDP."

Barzani urged all political parties, including the KDP, to reflect on themselves after the elections and prioritize protecting the Region and fostering unity, emphasizing the importance of "learning from past mistakes to better serve the citizens."

He added, "Do not think you can take anything from the KDP by force; what can be gained through friendship will never be achieved through coercion."

Barzani also warned those attempting to topple the KDP, stating that stronger individuals and nations have tried and failed, and that the KDP will continue to stand strong.

Concluding his speech, Barzani called for an end to drug trade and production following the elections, stressing that such activities pose a serious threat to the future of the people.