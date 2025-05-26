PUK hints at new demands in KRG talks

Shafaq News/ Deputy Prime Minister Qubad and PUK leader Qubad Talabani said on Monday that the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) may introduce new demands in its ongoing negotiations with the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) to form the next Kurdistan Regional Government.

“In previous meetings, we had a set of demands. In the next ones, there may be new ones,” Talabani told reporters in al-Sulaymaniyah. “Everything is subject to change, so don’t be surprised if the PUK puts forward new demands,” he added.

The talks follow five high-level meetings between the two dominant Kurdish parties since the October 2024 Kurdish elections. While both sides have expressed willingness to cooperate, key disagreements over power-sharing remain unresolved.

Senior PUK official Darbaz Kosrat Rasul recently dismissed the idea of a “50-50” split as no longer practical, urging a shift away from rigid formulas. On May, KDP leader Masoud Barzani warned against forming a government based on parity alone, stressing the need for a unified cabinet, a single parliament, and an integrated Peshmerga force.