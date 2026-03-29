Arab League vows support for President Barzani after residence strike

Shafaq News- Erbil

Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit condemned on Sunday the drone attack that targeted the residence of Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani in Duhok, calling for swift accountability.

A statement from the Kurdish Presidency noted that Aboul Gheit held a phone call with Barzani, during which he reaffirmed the Arab league's backing for efforts to safeguard the security and stability of both Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.

Barzani, in turn, commended the Arab League for its continued support.

سەرۆک نێچیرڤان بارزانی پەیوەندییەکی تەلەفۆنیی لە ئەمینداری گشتیی کۆمکاری عەرەبییەوە پێگەیشتhttps://t.co/wtiO9QZR0M pic.twitter.com/EsxfwfjFMs — Kurdistan Region Presidency (@KurdistanRegion) March 29, 2026

The strike, which Barzani previously described as a “very dangerous escalation for Iraq,” drew widespread condemnation from Iraqi political forces, as well as regional and international figures. Earlier today, Syria and the United Arab Emirates also denounced the attack, warning that it threatens Iraq’s stability and regional security.