President Barzani warns Erbil drone attack threatens Iraq’s sovereignty

Shafaq News- Erbil

On Tuesday, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani condemned a drone attack by “outlaw groups in Iraq” targeting the UAE Consulate General in Erbil during a phone call with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

According to a statement from the Kurdish Presidency, Barzani stressed that the Iraqi federal government must fulfill its responsibility to protect diplomatic missions and take serious measures to prevent such groups from operating, as well as arrest and punish those responsible for the attack, warning that such actions pose a real threat to Iraq’s sovereignty and stability.

Earlier this week, the Region’s Counter-Terrorism Service announced intercepting three drones over Erbil, adding that the wreckage of one fell near the UAE consulate.