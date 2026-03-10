Iraq introduces 20% service fee on fiber and Wi-Fi internet

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s Ministry of Communications imposed an additional 20% service fee on internet services provided to citizens through fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) networks and Wi-Fi services, according to a document on Tuesday.

The ministry based its decision on a Cabinet resolution in December 2025 as part of government efforts to boost state revenues.

Iraq has recently expanded its fiber-optic internet network as part of efforts to modernize the country’s digital infrastructure. Official data show fiber-optic subscriptions surged by 413.9% in 2024, rising from 216,800 to about 1.1 million users as FTTH services continued to roll out across several provinces. Despite this growth, mobile internet remains the dominant form of connectivity with more than 21 million subscribers nationwide, while many regions, particularly in the south, still record limited fiber-optic coverage.

