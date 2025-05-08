A new digital gateway: Iraq launches first unified telecom transit route

Shafaq News/ Iraq has signed a strategic transit agreement with DIL Technology, a Kurdish-licensed firm, to enable seamless data flow across its territory.

The deal, finalized on Thursday by the Ministry of Communications, marks the first time Iraq presents a unified telecom front to international companies. It streamlines the process of transmitting data through the country, eliminating the need for companies to negotiate separately with federal and Kurdish entities.

Hayam Al-Yasiri, the Minister of Communications, said the agreement boosts Iraq’s potential as a secure and efficient alternative to unstable maritime routes, especially amid rising concerns from global telecom providers over regional disruptions.

The newly integrated corridor stretches from the southern port of Al-Faw to the northern border at Ibrahim Khalil border crossing, forming a continuous fiber-optic network under centralized oversight.

The agreement, according to Al-Yasiri, not only enhances Iraq’s appeal to international partners but also supports long-term revenue generation and digital sovereignty.

DIL Technology, which maintains infrastructure across Iraq’s border crossings, will serve as the technical facilitator under the federal ministry’s authority.