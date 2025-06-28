Iraq’s Gen Z: Caught between a digital future and fragile realities

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s Generation Z grew up online—but not in peace. Born between 1997 and 2012, this generation—often called Zoomers or digital natives—is the first to come of age in a world shaped by the internet, smartphones, and social media.

Globally, this has given Gen Z unique tools to adapt and innovate. But in Iraq, their digital fluency collides with a reality shaped by war, political dysfunction, economic hardship, and institutional stagnation.

A Generation Born Into Disruption

Gen Z worldwide is known for its diversity, comfort with technology, and progressive values. Yet in Iraq, these traits must adapt to a dramatically different environment—one marked by decades of instability, limited civic space, and underdeveloped infrastructure.

Dr. Ahmed Al-Dhahabi, a psychology professor at the University of Baghdad, told Shafaq News that Iraq’s Gen Z exhibits “traits of digital innovation and global awareness, but also high levels of anxiety due to socioeconomic uncertainty and generational disconnect.”

By late 2024, over 36% of Iraqis aged 18 to 35—most of whom fall within Gen Z—were unemployed, according to data from the Ministry of Youth and Sports. Recent graduates have been hit hardest. This structural mismatch between education and labor market demand is pushing many young Iraqis to pursue self-employment, digital entrepreneurship, or even emigration.

Mental Health: A Silent Crisis

In Iraq, as in much of the region, Gen Z faces mounting mental health challenges. UNICEF’s 2021 State of the World's Children report revealed that over 37% of youth in MENA countries reported symptoms of anxiety or depression. These numbers may be even higher in Iraq, where stigma and lack of mental health infrastructure often mask the true scale of the problem.

Dr. Mohammed Hareeb, a specialist in educational psychology, notes that “the fast pace of digital transformation combined with traditional social structures has created a mental strain not faced by older generations.”

These patterns echo global findings. A 2023 McKinsey & Company study found that Gen Z is the most emotionally burdened generation, with one in two reporting persistent stress. In Iraq, the pressures are even more acute due to conflict, restricted social freedoms, and increasing surveillance of online activity. The internet may be a refuge, but it is no substitute for institutional support.

The Digital Divide and Cultural Drift

As Iraqi Gen Z becomes increasingly global in its language, aesthetics, and aspirations, it clashes with a local culture that remains largely conservative and slow to change. This dissonance has created a noticeable intergenerational gap.

Dr. Hassan Hamdan, a psychologist and social researcher, tells Shafaq News that “Gen Z in Iraq internalizes all tools of technology and globalization into their personality. Their immersion in virtual reality has deeply reshaped their mental frameworks, communication styles, and ways of dealing with others and the world around them.”

He adds that the cultural nutrients shaping this generation are entirely different from those of previous generations. “Social interaction has shifted away from tribal or familial roots and toward global digital networks.”

While every society has its own cultural context, Hamdan emphasizes that Iraqi Gen Z has absorbed external values while using social media to challenge domestic traditions. “This generation often distances itself from Iraqi values and adopts global ideas in their place,” he says.

This transformation, however, comes at a cost. “Gen Z is more flexible than earlier generations, but this same flexibility has also created problems,” Hamdan explains. “Their disconnect from older generations has disrupted parenting styles and undermined shared social understanding.”

A Desire for Independence—and Escape

Many Iraqi Gen Zers express a desire to emigrate—not just in search of work, but to find freedom, self-expression, and personal growth.

Saja Saddam, born in 2006, says one of her main challenges is the generational gap between her and her older siblings. “There’s a significant difference in the way we think,” she tells Shafaq News. “It often makes it hard to relate to them.”

Saja has been financially independent since the age of ten. Today, she runs an online clothing business and has graduated from a music studies institute—a reflection of Gen Z’s entrepreneurial and artistic tendencies.

Meanwhile, Mohammed Al-Zubaidi, born in 2010, reflects a different slice of the same generation. “My world revolves around PlayStation and Xbox. I don’t enjoy interacting with people in public places like playgrounds,” he says. “I think about emigrating. There are ideas I can’t pursue in Iraq, and I see migration as the best way to improve my life.”

Enter Generation Alpha: The Next Digital Natives

As Iraq begins to grapple with the transformation of Gen Z, Generation Alpha—those born from 2013 onward—is already growing up with deeper exposure to AI, gamified learning, and fully immersive digital platforms. Globally, UNESCO expects Alphas to be the most formally educated and technologically embedded generation in history.

In Iraq, Gen Alpha is beginning to interact with tools like virtual learning environments, smart devices, and AI-driven content. Yet without immediate investment in education, mental health, and civic inclusion, experts warn that this generation risks inheriting the same frustrations—and possibly worse—from their Gen Z predecessors.

Dr. Al-Dhahabi cautions, “If we fail to redesign education, mental health services, and economic inclusion, Generation Alpha may inherit frustration—not progress.”

Written and edited by Shafaq News staff.