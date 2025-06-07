Internet in Iraq: Snail-speed service, high costs, and digital divide

Shafaq News/ Slow, unreliable, and expensive—this is how most Iraqis describe their internet service, likening its performance to that of a "turtle." Despite years of promises from officials to upgrade digital infrastructure and expand coverage, no meaningful progress has materialized.

The persistent shortcomings are not just technical grievances; they have become a major obstacle to education, economic development, and social connectivity.

Specialist in telecommunications and electronics engineering Knar Roshen Tareq told Shafaq News that Iraq’s poor internet service is not simply a matter of inconvenience—it is a structural flaw that affects the country’s ability to function in the modern era.

Whether it's remote education, digital businesses, or government platforms, Tareq believes the lack of reliable internet undercuts the country's progress and its integration into the global digital economy.

Parliamentary Communications Committee member Haitham al-Zurkani places part of the blame on institutional dysfunction. He pointed to the Ministry of Communications and the Communications and Media Commission (CMC) as the two entities responsible for oversight and service regulation. However, al-Zurkani argued that “both have failed in their mandate, showing clear governmental negligence” and rarely hold internet providers accountable for poor performance.

When questioned in parliamentary sessions, officials from both agencies have cited pre-existing contracts with private providers to justify the inadequate service quality, essentially conceding that no serious upgrade has been pursued.

Meanwhile, terrestrial service providers—including major players like Earthlink—often shift blame to technical mishaps, such as accidental cable damage during infrastructure projects. These explanations, while occasionally valid, have become repetitive responses that offer little hope for structural resolution.

At a technical level, Tareq explained that Iraq’s internet infrastructure is fundamentally weak. The country relies on fiber-optic cables routed through neighboring nations, leaving its connectivity vulnerable to external disruptions and manipulation.

Internally, the infrastructure is outdated and insufficient to meet the increasing demand from a growing population of internet users. “Compounding the issue is widespread corruption and administrative inefficiency, which delay or derail efforts to expand or modernize the system. Projects often fall prey to opaque contracting, misallocated resources, or poor oversight.”

Tareq revealed that many internet service providers operate without serious regulation or adherence to quality standards. As a result, service levels vary dramatically depending on geography and provider, with no real guarantee of consistent access. He also noted that network capacity has not kept pace with Iraq’s rising digital consumption. “The surge in online activity—from streaming and gaming to e-learning and remote work—has overloaded an already strained system.”

Electricity is another factor. Frequent power outages destabilize internet coverage, since transmission towers and distribution nodes depend directly or indirectly on a stable power supply. This challenge is particularly acute in rural areas, where outages can leave communities digitally isolated for hours or even days.

Ali Anwar, a specialist in IT governance and cybersecurity, told Shafaq News that Iraq is behind not just in infrastructure but also in the policy frameworks, legal regulations, and operational standards necessary for a modern digital system.

He acknowledged recent steps taken by the Ministry of Communications, such as expanding the FTTH (Fiber to the Home) network, which could improve service quality. However, he criticized the ministry’s pricing policy, describing it as “high,” and attributed this to the financial burden of supporting more than 14,000 employees in the self-funded General Company for Communications and Informatics.

To cover these costs, the ministry increases wholesale bandwidth prices leased to service providers, which in turn pass the costs on to consumers.

For Tareq, the implications of Iraq’s digital stagnation go far beyond inconvenience—they are a barrier to national development. “Without a strong and reliable internet infrastructure, Iraq cannot hope to build a modern state, develop a competitive economy, or foster an open and informed society. The country’s digital condition must be treated as a national priority, not a secondary issue.”

He stressed that reform must begin with serious investment in infrastructure. This includes expanding internal fiber-optic networks and securing direct links to international submarine cables, thereby reducing reliance on intermediaries and minimizing vulnerability to external disruptions.

Tareq also called for the creation of an independent national authority to regulate the internet sector. Such a body would be tasked with enforcing service quality standards, issuing transparent licenses, and holding providers accountable for failures or inefficiencies.

Fighting corruption and breaking up monopolistic practices are also essential, according to Tareq. This requires greater transparency in procurement, contract awards, and licensing, as well as opening the market to competitive providers. Introducing alternatives, such as satellite-based services like Starlink, could offer faster and more reliable connections, particularly in underserved rural areas.

He also emphasized the importance of improving Iraq’s electricity grid, especially through investment in renewable energy sources directly linked to internet infrastructure.

Moreover, “a digitally literate society is more likely to demand better services, engage with e-government platforms, and contribute to a more dynamic digital economy.”

Until that recognition turns into policy and action, Iraq will remain tethered to a digital infrastructure that moves at the pace of a turtle—while the rest of the world surges ahead.