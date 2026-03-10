US asks Israel to stop strikes on Iran’s energy infrastructure

Shafaq News- Washington

The United States has asked Israel to halt further strikes on Iran’s energy infrastructure, particularly oil facilities, Axios cited sources familiar with the matter.

According to the report, the request was delivered on Monday at senior political levels and also communicated to the Israeli military leadership, including Israel Amry Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir. The move marks the first time the Trump administration has sought to restrain Israeli military actions since Washington and Tel Aviv launched their joint military campaign against Iran about ten days ago.

A source with knowledge of the matter told Axios that the White House cited three main reasons for the request. First, strikes on oil infrastructure could harm the Iranian public, a large portion of which opposes the current government. Second, President Donald Trump is seeking potential cooperation with Iran’s oil sector after the war, similar to his administration’s approach toward Venezuela. Third, such attacks could trigger large-scale Iranian retaliation against energy infrastructure across Gulf states.