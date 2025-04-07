President Barzani meets UAE president in Abu Dhabi

2025-04-07T16:19:46+00:00

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani met with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi, during an official visit.

The Kurdish president announced on X that both parties discussed “cooperation between the UAE, Iraq, and the Kurdistan Region, as well as unfolding regional development."

