President Barzani meets UAE president in Abu Dhabi
Shafaq News/ On Monday, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani met with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi, during an official visit.
The Kurdish president announced on X that both parties discussed “cooperation between the UAE, Iraq, and the Kurdistan Region, as well as unfolding regional development."
It was a pleasure to meet my friend, His Highness Sheikh @MohamedBinZayed, President of the United Arab Emirates. We discussed ways to further strengthen cooperation between the UAE, Iraq, and the Kurdistan Region, as well as unfolding regional developments. pic.twitter.com/yovOvzailw— Nechirvan Barzani (@IKRPresident) April 7, 2025