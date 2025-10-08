MERI Forum 2025: Kurdish President warns uncontrolled weapons undermine Iraq’s peace

Shafaq News – Erbil

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Wednesday warned that the Region will no longer stay silent in the face of drone attacks, identifying armed groups operating outside state control—not protest movements—as the true threat to Iraq.

Speaking during a panel session at the Middle East Research Institute (MERI) Forum in Erbil, Barzani condemned recent drone strikes on Erbil’s airport and oil facilities. “What did Iraq gain from these attacks?” he asked, calling the strikes “a blow to all of Iraq,” not just the Kurdistan Region.

Barzani faulted Baghdad’s response as inadequate, stressing that the federal government “knows very well” who is behind the strikes. He urged authorities to stop treating attacks on the Region as routine. “When we go to Baghdad, officials talk about Iraqi sovereignty, yet when armed factions attack the Kurdistan Region, they treat it as something normal. That must change.”

He warned that several factions operating drones are funded by the state while actively destabilizing it. “This is a serious crisis,” he said, urging the government to bring all armed factions under the authority of the Commander-in-Chief, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani.

This is a breaking story….