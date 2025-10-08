MERI Forum 2025: President Barzani says Iraq’s biggest problem now is traffic

Shafaq News – Erbil

On Wednesday, Kurdish President Nechirvan Barzani highlighted Iraq’s shift toward stability, as the country prepares for its November 11 elections.

Speaking at the Middle East Research Institute (MERI) Forum in Erbil, titled "Shaping the Future: Visions for Peace and Prosperity," Barzani emphasized that Iraq is entering a new stage in its democracy. “Iraq’s process is complex,” he explained, “but compared to the past, the difference is enormous.”

“In Baghdad today, the biggest problem is traffic congestion — not bombings or security fears,” he said, calling it evidence of calm after years of unrest.

Barzani highlighted Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani’s focus on improving public services and urged political leaders to strengthen institutions rather than “personalize” them.

This is a breaking story...