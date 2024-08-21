President Barzani pays tribute to ISIS victims on international day of terrorism victims

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan's President Nechirvan Barzani on Wednesday paid tribute to the victims of ISIS terrorism in the region, Iraq, and the world.

Barzani made those remarks in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, on the United Nations’ International Day of Remembrance and Tribute to the Victims of Terrorism.

The UN established August 21 as the International Day of Remembrance of and Tribute to the Victims of Terrorism, during which international solidarity for the victims of terror is promoted.

The Kurdistan Region has been at the forefront of the fight against ISIS which was territorially defeated in 2017. However, it suffered massive losses both in terms of human life and infrastructure in the three-year-long battle.