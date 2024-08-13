President Barzani bids farewell to outgoing Dutch envoy

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Tuesday received the outgoing Dutch Consul General Jaco Beerends in the capital city of the Kurdistan region, Erbil, a press release by his bureau said.

Barzani thanked Berends for his work in strengthening ties between the Kurdistan Region and the Netherlands and wished him well in his future eendeavors the statement added.

The Dutch consul expressed pleasure at working in the region and thanked Barzani for the cooperation and support provided by the Kurdish authorities, the readout said. He reiterated the Netherlands' desire to deepen cooperation in all areas.

Barzani reaffirmed the region's commitment to holding successful elections, while Berends praised the Kurdish leader's efforts to ensure a smooth electoral process, the readout mentioned.