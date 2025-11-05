Kurdish scholar wins Russia's Pushkin Medal

Shafaq News – Erbil

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Wednesday congratulated Kurdish academic Professor Rashad Miran for receiving Russia’s Pushkin Medal, one of the country’s most distinguished state honors.

Becoming the first Kurd to receive the award since its establishment in 1999, Miran was honored during a ceremony at the Kremlin marking Russia’s National Unity Day. The medal was presented by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

سه‌رۆك نێچيرڤان بارزانى پيرۆزبايى له‌ پرۆفيسۆر ڕه‌شاد ميران ده‌كاتhttps://t.co/IU4jwyLTCi pic.twitter.com/19MVwmB7N6 — Kurdistan Region Presidency (@KurdistanRegion) November 5, 2025

Barzani commended Miran’s work as a Kurdish sociologist and ethnographer, noting his contributions to strengthening Russian–Kurdish relations as “worthy of recognition,” particularly in the fields of culture, language, literature, and history.

The Kurdistan Writers’ Union – Erbil Branch also extended its congratulations, describing the recognition as a significant achievement for Kurdish intellectuals.