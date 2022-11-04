Putin signs a new law allowing the mobilization of people who have committed serious crimes

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that 318,000 people were mobilized to the armed forces, Interfax reported.

According to Interfax, the new law excludes those convicted of child sex abuse, treason, spying, or terrorism.

Last September, Putin announced a "partial mobilization" amid military setbacks in Ukraine. Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said that the move would see 300,000 reservists drafted for service.

"Out of the 300,000 that were called up as part of partial mobilization, 87,000 were sent to the front lines in Ukraine," Shoigu said.