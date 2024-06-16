President Barzani offers condolences on the passing of Sheikh Nahro Kasnazani's son

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Region's president, Nechirvan Barzani, has extended his condolences to Sheikh Nahro Kasnazani, the Grand Master of the Qadiriyya Kasnazani Sufi order, and his family on the passing of their son, who died on Sunday.

In a message of condolence, President Barzani said, "My heart is with them in their great loss, and I share their grief and sympathize with them."

He prayed "to God Almighty to grant everyone patience and solace and to shower the deceased with His vast compassion and mercy."

Al-Tariqa al-Kasnazani is a Sufi order popular in Iraq and Iran, and a sub-order of the Qadiri order. It is the largest tariqa in Iraq and is spread widely across neighboring countries. Its spiritual lineage to the Islamic Prophet Muhammad passes through his cousin and son-in-law Ali Ibn Abi Talib. The present spiritual master of the Kasnazani order is Shaikh Nehro Abdul Kareem al-Kasnazani al-Qadiri al-Hussaini. The Kasnazani order makes no distinction between Sunni and Shia followers.