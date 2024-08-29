KDP reaffirms support for Kurdistan region's presidency, government amid financial disputes with Baghdad

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) reiterated its support for the leadership of the Kurdistan Region on Thursday, emphasizing the need to resolve ongoing disputes with the federal government in Baghdad in accordance with the permanent constitution of Iraq.

In a statement issued after a meeting of the KDP’s Central Committee, chaired by its leader Masoud Barzani, the party stressed that unresolved issues between the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and Baghdad should be addressed based on constitutional and political agreements, in reference to the roadmap of the State Administration Coalition which includes Shiite, Sunni, and Kurdish blocs in the Iraqi parliament.

"The disputes, particularly regarding salary payments and the regional budget, have been agreed upon several times but remain unimplemented by the federal government," the KDP stated. "This failure has caused significant concern and hardship, especially for public sector employees."

The party urged the federal government to "adhere to the constitution and existing agreements" and to ensure the timely disbursement of public sector salaries and the regional budget, avoiding further delays.

The KDP also reaffirmed its support for the Kurdistan Region's Presidency and Government in "resolving these issues and facilitating the sixth round of parliamentary elections in the Kurdistan Region."