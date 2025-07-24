PM Al-Sudani unveils key infrastructure projects in Basra

Shafaq News – Basra

Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani inaugurated two major infrastructure projects in Basra on Thursday, framing them as critical milestones in the province’s development strategy.

The first, the Basra Ring Road, is an 89km expressway designed to encircle the city and link three key districts to the urban center. According to the Prime Minister’s media office, the high-capacity route will accommodate over 6,500 vehicles per hour per lane, aiming to reduce congestion and strengthen connectivity with neighboring provinces. The project includes multiple interchanges, bridges, and service stations.

Al-Sudani also launched a suspension bridge over the Shatt al-Basra, connecting the highway to Basra International Airport and the Sports City complex. Stretching 825m and standing 35m above water to allow maritime passage, the structure is expected to serve as a vital transport link and a new architectural landmark.

The bridge, built at 53B IQD (around $38M), is expected to alleviate pressure on the city’s road network and boost regional trade.

Al-Sudani emphasized that investment in Basra’s infrastructure goes beyond improving services, calling it “a foundational pillar for development and job creation” in line with the government’s broader national agenda.