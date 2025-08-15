Iraqi PM orders full investigation into Dr. Ban Ziyad’s death

Shafaq News – Baghdad / Basra

On Friday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani ordered a thorough investigation into the death of Dr. Ban Ziyad Tariq, a psychiatrist whose sudden passing in Basra sparked public outrage and widespread skepticism over claims of suicide.

A government source told Shafaq News that al-Sudani instructed authorities to closely follow the investigation, emphasizing transparency and urgency in announcing the results. He also stressed that the case must remain free from political exploitation.

Dr. Ban, who gained national recognition through her mental health advocacy on social media, was found dead at her family home in Basra on August 4. While her family stated she died by suicide, conflicting testimonies and leaked details from the forensic report have fueled suspicions of foul play. Her colleagues maintain she showed no signs of psychological distress, and many are demanding an independent investigation into what they now believe could be a homicide.

The Parliamentary Human Rights Committee issued urged a professional, impartial probe to determine whether her death resulted from health issues, professional pressures, or external factors. The committee also called on the Health Ministry and the Iraqi Medical Association to reassess working conditions in public hospitals and ensure psychological support for healthcare workers.

In a broader appeal, the committee urged the government to take urgent action on women’s rights, including the creation of a dedicated ministry for women, families, and children—drawing on international models that have helped mitigate gender-related stress and violence.

Meanwhile, the Third Basra Investigative Court confirmed it has initiated formal proceedings under the direct supervision of a specialized judge. The court has recorded witness testimonies and statements from the family’s legal representatives, and has ordered the detention of one suspect pending further inquiry. It is now awaiting the forensic report to determine the precise cause of death.

The case has drawn national media attention and triggered a wave of public support. Several of Ban’s colleagues and supporters have appeared on Iraqi television questioning the official narrative and calling for justice. The Health Ministry and the Medical Association have so far limited their response to official condolences and a memorial service.