Six years post-Tishreen uprising: Sacrifices outweigh political gain

Iraqis are marking the sixth anniversary of the protests that erupted in October 2019, when hundreds of thousands of young people flooded the streets in the largest popular uprising since 2003.

They rallied under a slogan that became a national symbol of aspiration: “We want a homeland.” The phrase reflected the demands of a generation seeking a country that respects their dignity, provides jobs and essential services, and reinforces their sense of belonging and sovereignty.

The demonstrations came at a heavy cost. More than 600 people were killed and thousands more were injured, detained, or disappeared, according to local and international rights groups.

Human rights activist Mohammed Jumaa described the uprising as “a national revolution that transcended generations,” driven by the dream of a country “that cannot be bought or sold.”

Stressing that the dream “has not died but has been postponed,” he predicted a resurgence of protest spirit, though “not before or immediately after the upcoming November 11, 2025, elections.”

Jumaa also underlined that the political landscape remains largely unchanged, pointing out that some former protest leaders who entered parliament “disappointed expectations and failed their responsibilities.”

Protest-born MPs

In the years following the October uprising, some activists transitioned from the streets to parliament. Their entry into the chamber was viewed as evidence that the protest movement had nudged Iraq’s political system to open a narrow door for new voices.

Researcher Omar al-Nasser, speaking to Shafaq News, described the uprising through multiple dimensions. In the collective memory, it endures as a “living symbol of dignity and sovereignty” and a rejection of power-sharing and corruption.

Politically, the movement compelled concessions, including the resignation of then-prime minister Adel Abdul Mahdi, reforms to the election law, and the introduction of new faces to parliament, even though some of these newcomers “exploited the revolutionary wave opportunistically.”

From the outset, these MPs entered a complex political landscape. Some sought to channel the spirit of Tishreen into lasting political influence by forming new parties. Emtidad emerged directly from the protest squares, while other activists aligned with the New Generation Movement also aimed to leave their mark. Figures such as Ali al-Badiri of Emtidad and Sarah al-Jabri of New Generation came, as they expressed, to represent the hope that Tishreen could reshape Iraq’s politics from within.

The protests’ most immediate legislative outcome was a new Electoral Law, which enabled early elections in October 2021. That vote produced a mixed map: Emtidad secured nine seats, New Generation another nine, Ishraqat Kanoon six, and independents a notable 43 seats, according to official results. On paper, this resembled a modest political earthquake.

By contrast, the parliaments of 2014 and 2018 remained dominated by established blocs: Nouri al-Maliki’s State of Law, the Patriotic Shiite Movement led by Muqtada al-Sadr (formerly the Sadrist), and the Kurdish giants KDP and PUK. The 2021 chamber, for the first time, combined these heavyweight parties with dozens of newcomers who had risen on a wave of popular anger.

Power Absorbed

Yet the newcomers were never a unified force. Emtidad itself was soon hit by internal splits and defections. Attempts to forge a “Tishreen bloc” collapsed, leaving the protest-born MPs fragmented and isolated. Their numbers in parliament were too small — and their alliances too fragile — to challenge the entrenched Shiite, Sunni, and Kurdish parties that continued to control the machinery of government.

Where they did make an impact was in shifting tone. For the first time, the parliament floor carried demands for accountability over the killings of protesters, calls to dismantle corruption networks, and appeals to introduce a youth-driven civil agenda into debates long dominated by sectarian bargaining. Their speeches and interventions compelled senior politicians to at least acknowledge these issues in public.

The shortcomings, however, were just as clear. Many independents never developed a joint strategy, while others entered tactical deals with the very factions they had pledged to oppose. Traditional blocs proved adept at absorbing the momentum of protest by offering alliances, committee seats, or local influence. What began as an insurgent presence in parliament gradually thinned into scattered voices, some of which activists openly branded as opportunists.

Security threats further weakened their influence. A series of abductions and threats targeted activists and lawmakers linked to the protest movement, creating a climate of fear that pushed some into silence and others into retreat from frontline politics.

By 2023, much of the hope that Tishreen’s representatives would evolve into a coherent reformist bloc had faded, replaced by disillusionment over their fragmentation, vulnerability, and compromises.

Culture Endures

Six years after Iraq’s mass protests, analysts note that their economic and social impacts remain uneven. Unemployment and inadequate public services persist despite some reform efforts, while youth face particularly high barriers: a 2020 World Bank report recorded joblessness above 30% among 15–24-year-olds, while the Iraqi Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs reported youth unemployment at 35–36% in 2024.

This economic stagnation has contributed to migration. Net migration indicators and analyses by the International Organization for Migration (IOM) showed that Iraq experienced negative net migration in the early 2020s, with tens of thousands leaving the country annually. Reports further highlighted substantial emigration among youth and skilled professionals, describing a brain drain driven by limited opportunities and insecurity.

Despite these challenges, the protests sparked significant social changes, fostering civic awareness and youth leadership networks that continue to influence national discourse.

Civil society activist Suhaila Al-Asim described the anniversary as both a historical milestone and a renewed call to uphold the principles that prompted Iraqi youth to take to the streets: “freedom, sovereignty, social justice, and human dignity.”

Speaking to Shafaq News, Al-Asim also emphasized that the protests transformed public spaces into hubs for dialogue, creativity, and popular solidarity, even amid repression and violence.

Additionally, the movement left a lasting mark on youth culture. Slogans, street art, and music that originated in Baghdad’s Tahrir Square spread nationwide, with graffiti and murals still visible in southern cities as reminders of defiance.

Digital media amplified the movement further, with hashtags and livestreams creating new activist networks. Analysts now speak of a “Tishreen generation” entering NGOs, student unions, local journalism, and community initiatives, carrying the protest ethos into civil society despite political setbacks.

Legacy Questioned

As Iraq heads toward its parliamentary elections, the public mood remains unsettled. Many Iraqis feel that promises of reform remain unmet, while limited surveys point to modest improvements in perceptions of government performance and security in parts of the country.

Yet distrust in established parties endures, and memories of past disappointments fuel widespread fears of weak turnout. Figures from recent elections highlight the depth of disillusionment. In 2021, voter involvement fell to a historic low of 41.05%, with just over nine million ballots cast out of more than twenty-two million eligible citizens.

The December 2023 provincial elections showed a similar pattern, registering around 41% overall. In districts such as Baghdad’s al-Sadr City, where Muqtada al-Sadr’s boycott call resonated, polling stations were largely empty, reflecting how apathy, political pressure, and fear combined to suppress engagement. Analysts caution that the same dynamics could shape the national vote.

For those who rose during the October 2019 Tishreen protests, the risks of renewed political involvement remain high. Attempts to contact lawmakers linked to the uprising often meet silence: many decline to speak publicly or insist on anonymity, citing disappointments with political outcomes and concern for their families’ safety.

International rights groups continue to document intimidation campaigns that have left many activists on the sidelines, unwilling to reenter the dangerous space of street politics.

For many Iraqis, the Tishreen uprising embodies the contradictions of recent history: lofty hopes met with bitter disappointments, immense sacrifices yielding only partial gains, and youthful aspirations constrained by deeply entrenched structures.

Written and edited by Shafaq News staff.

