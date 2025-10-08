MERI Forum 2025: President Barzani compares Iraq today to Kurdistan pre-2003

Shafaq News – Erbil

Kurdish President Nechirvan Barzani said on Wednesday that Iraq is undergoing circumstances reminiscent of those the Kurdistan Region faced before 2003, calling the upcoming elections the most decisive since 2005.

Speaking at the Middle East Research Institute (MERI) Forum in Erbil, Barzani underscored the November vote’s importance for Iraq’s stability, noting that political factions in Baghdad increasingly recognize the need to resolve internal disputes to preserve social and political balance.

Pointing to former Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi’s recent visit to Erbil and his “open interaction” with citizens, he described it as a positive but insufficient development, noting that genuine democracy depends on institutions, justice, and a collective sense of responsibility within society.

He indicated that while the Region still faces challenges, addressing them through cooperation and understanding with Baghdad is essential for a better shared future.

Before 2003, the Kurdistan Region functioned as a de facto autonomous zone protected by a Western no-fly zone after the 1991 Gulf War, but remained economically isolated and politically fragile. It faced divisions, limited resources, and dependence on international aid.