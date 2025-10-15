President Barzani, al-Zurfi call for unity ahead of Iraq’s vote

Shafaq News – Erbil

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani met on Wednesday with Iraqi politician Adnan al-Zurfi, head of the Alternative Coalition (Al-Badeel), to discuss Iraq’s political landscape ahead of the November 11 parliamentary elections.

According to a statement from the Kurdish Presidency, the two leaders underlined the need for broad voter participation and closer cooperation among Iraq’s political parties and communities to preserve stability and confront the country’s mounting challenges.

Read more: Iraq’s 2025 Parliamentary Elections — What You Need to Know

The talks also addressed the unresolved disputes between Erbil and Baghdad and the wider regional situation.

Iraq’s elections will fill 329 seats in the Council of Representatives, contested by 38 parties, 75 independent lists, and 31 coalitions, including al-Zurfi’s Al-Badeel, which brings together several civil and reformist groups, including his Al-Wafa Movement.

A senior member of the Parliamentary Foreign Relations Committee told Shafaq News that al-Zurfi—who served in parliament from 2018 to 2021—is viewed among potential contenders for the premiership after the vote.