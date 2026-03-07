Iran’s IRGC says drone strike targeted tanker in Strait of Hormuz

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Saturday announced a drone strike on the oil tanker Prima in the Strait of Hormuz after the vessel allegedly ignored warnings not to transit the strategic waterway, as regional tensions entered their eighth day following joint US-Israeli attacks on Iran.

Citing the IRGC, Iranian media also indicated that air defense systems shot down an Israeli Hermes 900 drone along the coast of Hormozgan province in southern Iran.

Separately, Iranian authorities reported intercepting and destroying an Israeli Orbiter 4 reconnaissance drone over Isfahan.