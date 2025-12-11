US seizes ‘shadow tanker’ carrying oil for Iran’s IRGC

Shafaq News – Washington

The White House confirmed on Thursday that the United States has seized a sanctioned oil tanker carrying illicit crude destined for Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stated that the vessel was operating as a “sanctioned shadow tanker” moving black-market oil on behalf of the IRGC, which is designated under US terrorism and sanctions laws. She said the seizure followed a Justice Department search and seizure warrant, and that the vessel is now subject to ongoing legal proceedings.

Leavitt said a US investigative team is currently aboard the ship conducting interrogations and collecting evidence, and noted that the administration intends to move toward confiscating the oil once the tanker docks at a US port.

Asked whether the seized crude could be used to lower domestic energy prices, Leavitt said it was “too early to speculate,” stressing that the priority remains sanctions enforcement.

For Shafaq News, Mostafa Hashem, Washington D.C.