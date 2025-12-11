MEP hails Kurdistan as “regional model” in human rights

Shafaq News – Erbil

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and a senior member of the European Parliament discussed human rights and regional stability during a meeting in Erbil on Thursday, the KRG said in a statement.

Dindar Zebari, the KRG Coordinator for International Advocacy, met with MEP Leoluca Orlando, who praised the Kurdish people’s long struggle for rights and reaffirmed his support for Kurdish representation in Europe.

A substantive discussion was held with MEP Leoluca Orlando in Brussels on good governance, human rights, and regional stability. Engagement reaffirmed KRG’s institutional progress and underscored the importance of enhanced EU–KRG cooperation to advance democratic resilience. pic.twitter.com/8ShMdylkZV — Dr. Dindar Zebari (@KRG_Coordinator) December 11, 2025

Zebari outlined the Region’s institutional progress, citing multiple election cycles, legislation protecting women and minorities, and the KRG’s frontline role in defeating ISIS and hosting nearly two million displaced people. He also highlighted the Region’s continued reception of refugees from Syria, Iran, and Palestine.

The two sides reviewed rising security and political challenges, including armed factions' interference, regional instability, cross-border military operations, and ongoing disputes with Baghdad over the federal budget and oil exports.

Zebari reiterated the KRG's commitment to judicial independence, security-sector reform, and post-conflict reconciliation. Orlando described the Region as a “model for many countries” and voiced readiness to expand Kurdish engagement within the European Parliament.