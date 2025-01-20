Kurdistan Region to present human rights progress at UN’s UPR review

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) will participate as part of Iraq's delegation in the 48th Universal Periodic Review (UPR) on human rights in Geneva.

The Kurdistan Region’s Coordinator for International Advocacy, Dindar Zebari, announced that the 48th session of the UPR will take place from January 25 to 31 at the United Nations headquarters in Geneva.

The session will be attended by representatives from over 100 countries, members of the Human Rights Council, and civil society organizations focused on human rights.

“The discussions will highlight the steps taken by the KRG over the past four years to fulfill international commitments related to human rights principles and the progress achieved in this field.” Zebari said.

“State representatives, the Human Rights Council, and other international organizations will review the implementation of UPR recommendations under the fourth cycle in the Kurdistan Region, assessing how well the region's institutions have adhered to these international principles,” he further explained.

Zebari highlighted the UPR as a distinctive mechanism of the Human Rights Council, mandating every UN member state to undergo a peer review of its human rights record every four to five years.

"The UPR offers each state a valuable opportunity to present a comprehensive report on the steps it has taken to enhance the human rights situation within its borders and to address obstacles that hinder the full enjoyment of these rights," the coordinator stated.

He further noted, "States receive tailored recommendations from UN member states, informed by contributions from various stakeholders and pre-session reports, fostering continuous improvement in their human rightspractices."