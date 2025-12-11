Tehran condemns US restrictions on its UN diplomats

Shafaq News – Tehran

Iran on Thursday criticized what it described as tightened restrictions imposed by the United States on members of its diplomatic mission to the United Nations, calling the measures a violation of Washington’s obligations as host of the organization’s headquarters.

In a statement, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said the US State Department’s decision to bar three Iranian mission employees from continuing their duties “constitutes a clear breach of the Headquarters Agreement and an infringement of Iran’s sovereign rights.” The ministry said the move reflects “political hostility” and contradicts the principles of the UN Charter.

According to the statement, the restrictions extend beyond halting the work of the three diplomats. They include limits on the movement of mission personnel, tighter controls on their bank accounts, and constraints on their daily purchases—measures Tehran described as “harassment aimed at obstructing the lawful functions of Iranian diplomats.”

Iran called on UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to intervene urgently to stop what it called “unlawful practices” by Washington. The ministry warned that continued violations “will undermine the effectiveness of the United Nations and raise questions about the United States’ suitability to host its headquarters.”

Last September, during the UN General Assembly’s annual meetings, the United States barred Iranian diplomats stationed at the UN—along with those transiting through New York—from shopping in the city for basic necessities.

