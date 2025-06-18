UN’s Guterres urges against expanding Israel-Iran war internationally

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed concern about the potential involvement of the United States in Israeli attacks against Iran.

His spokesperson, Stephane Dujarric, told reporters during a briefing, “The Secretary-General’s firm stance is to avoid further internationalization of this conflict.”

Meanwhile, Reuters reported that the UN Security Council will convene on Friday to discuss the Israel-Iran war, as three European countries prepare for nuclear talks with Iran.

The agency noted that the foreign ministers of Germany, France, and the United Kingdom will meet with their Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi in Geneva on Friday, with support from the United States.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump told reporters that he does not rule out strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, including uranium enrichment centers.

CNN, citing two informed sources, reported that the US military is preparing for the possibility of receiving presidential authorization to provide in-flight refueling to Israeli warplanes during potential strikes on Iran.

The network added that this preparation is among the key reasons for the recent deployment of more than 30 aerial refueling aircraft to the Middle East.

According to the sources, the refueling operation would be part of a broader US military involvement if a decision is made to directly participate in the escalation against Iran.