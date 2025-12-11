Exclusive: Erbil talks to pick Iraq’s new leadership

Shafaq News – Baghdad / Erbil

Top Shiite, Sunni, and minority blocs will meet in Erbil on Thursday to finalize nominees for Iraq’s three highest federal posts—the President, the Prime Minister, and the Speaker of Parliament—a senior official told Shafaq News.

Abdulrahman Al-Jazaeri, a State of Law Coalition (SLC) official, indicated that discussions over the next prime minister increasingly point toward a consensus, compromise candidate capable of managing the coming phase and addressing contentious files, including issues tied to the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), the Kurdistan Region’s salaries, and the Federal Budget Law.

He added that the proposed compromise nominee has not yet been publicly disclosed but may be announced at the Shiite Coordination Framework (CF)—Iraq’s largest bloc in parliament—during its next meeting.

Al-Jazaeri noted that if consensus efforts falter, SLC leader Nouri Al-Maliki, whose bloc won 30 seats in the recent parliamentary elections, remains a potential option. He said Al-Maliki could either run himself or nominate an alternative, adding that a vote may be held next week should political forces reach an agreement.

Under Iraq’s post-2003 power-sharing system, the premiership goes to a Shia nominee, the speakership to a Sunni figure, and the presidency to a Kurdish candidate.

The CF has shortlisted three candidates for the prime minister’s office—caretaker premier Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, former prime minister Haider Al-Abadi, and a third undisclosed contender—according to Al-Nasr Coalition spokesperson Salam Al-Zubaidi.

Read more: Five contenders eye Iraq's top post: PM selection looms

For the speakership of parliament, six prominent contenders have now emerged: former Speaker Mohammed Al-Halbousi, cleared of forgery charges in April 2025; Mahmoud Al-Samarrai, an ally of Khamis Al-Khanjar; former Education Minister Mohammed Tamim; caretaker Defense Minister Thabet Al-Abbasi; Sovereignty Alliance MP Salem Al-Issawi; and Al-Hasm Alliance MP Mahmoud Al-Qaisi.

Read more: New term, new battle: Six candidates chase Iraq’s speakership

The presidency, traditionally held by a Kurdish nominee, is expected to become the most contentious of the three posts. While the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) has occupied the office for most of the post-2003 era, the Kurdistan Democratic Party’s (KDP) strong gains in the 2025 elections have reinvigorated its claim.

Read more: Stronger at the ballot box, weaker at the table: Kurdistan enters 2026 talks divided