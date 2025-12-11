Grenade explosion in Iraq’s Dhi Qar kills two children

Shafaq News – Dhi Qar

A hand grenade exploded inside a home, killing two children and injuring four members of the same family in Dhi Qar, southern Iraq, a police source revealed on Thursday.

The source told Shafaq News that the blast occurred in Qalaat Sukkar district and left an elderly woman among the wounded, noting that the cause of the explosion has not yet been determined.

The bodies were transferred to the forensic department, while the injured were taken to hospital for treatment.