Iraq’s oil exports to US surge to 7.9M+ barrels in November

Shafaq News – Baghdad / Washington

Crude oil exports from Iraq to the United States climbed to nearly 8 million barrels in November, marking a sharp increase from October, according to the US Energy Information Administration (EIA).

EIA data showed that Iraq shipped 7.920 million barrels to the US in November, up from 4.495 million barrels the previous month. Weekly volumes varied significantly: an average of 149,000 barrels per day in the first week, 92,000 bpd in the second, 397,000 bpd in the third, and 435,000 bpd in the fourth.

Iraq ranked as the United States’ third-largest crude supplier in November, following Canada and Mexico.